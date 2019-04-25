Asantehene Cut Sod For KNUST 4,000 Hostel Accommodation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has break grounds for the construction of a hostel with 4,000 rooms at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Christened 'KNUST Alumni Hostel,' the massive project is to help address the accommodation problems facing students in the university.

Safi Properties Limited, a renowned property management and construction firm, headed by Nana Freduah Agyeman, is to construct the facility over the next eight months.

The construction of the edifice formed part of activities organized by KNUST to mark the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who doubles as Chancellor of KNUST.

It was all joy when Otumfuo, who was splendidly dressed, cut the sod for construction to commence.

However, the Asantehene did not deliver any speech.

Nana Fredua Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Safi Properties Ltd, said his outfit would spend a staggering $70 million to construct the modern hostel at KNUST.

He said each of the four blocks would contain nine floors, pointing out that Safi Properties Ltd would Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) the hostel for 30 years.

Nana Freduah Agyeman called on other stakeholders to partner Safi Properties Ltd to build the edifice to ease congestion on campus.

—Daily Guide