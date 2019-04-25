Ghana Targets 1 Million Tonnes Cocoa Production

Ghana has the potential of producing one million tonnes of cocoa this year due to the implementation of government's 'Hi Tech' fertilizer programme introduced two years ago.

Government introduced the policy to achieve three major targets- protect cocoa seeds from diseases, make cocoa beans heavy and increase cocoa yield in general.

Isaac Berchie Opoku, the Commercial Manager, Agricultural Manufacturing Group (AMG), made the announcement when AMG presented 3,000 bags of 'Cocoa Nti fertilizer' to the Asantehene.

The AMG has been the largest importer of fertilizer into the country over the 10-year operational period.

The company is the major partner of the 2019 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme of the government.

Mr. Berchie lauded government's efforts in helping to improve the production of cocoa in the country.

The presentation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was geared towards boosting cocoa production in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Berchie said, “Cocoa Nti fertilizer' has highest nitrogen component so it can improve cocoa production.

“Ashanti Region is the third highest cocoa producer in Ghana, and we want to support Otumfuo to boost production in the area.

“The Asante King is marking his 20th milestone on the throne, and we are using this occasion to honour him,” he added.

—Daily Guide