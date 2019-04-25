Marital Prisoners High In Ghana

The prison population in Ghana is reportedly becoming more diversified than ever before – thieves and armed robbers are getting other inmates to dwell with in cells.

Married couples are increasingly being jailed in Ghana today than ever before.

The Nsawam Medium Security Prisons Chaplain, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Martin Padi, made the disclosure on Saturday when the Potters Temple, Israel, and the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) visited the prisons.

He says the rate at which married couples are being jailed at the Nsawam prisons was alarming.

According to him, married men and women were increasingly being jailed for committing avoidable offences against their spouses.

He stated that couples were harming each other on grounds of cheating and for simple reasons they could have forgiven each other.

The Chaplain noted that married couples in Ghana were increasingly becoming less forgiven and they later regret their actions when they find themselves in prison cells.

He has therefore called on churches and religious leaders to preach more about forgiveness.

—Daily Guide