UK School Principals In Accra In May

“Choosing a school is one of the most important, emotional and financially significant decisions parents will make for their children. Time spent in early exploration, research and discussion with individual schools and specialist consultants is not only wise, it will ensure that their sons and daughters will achieve their full potential, in a happy, safe and secure environment,” said Sara Sparling, a Director at Anderson Education.

The 15 leading boarding schools visiting Accra include a range of different types of establishment from girls’ only to co-educational, those that focus mainly on academics to others which have an emphasis on character development, schools which adhere to the traditional British curriculum to others which follow a more internationally based approach.

The full list of schools taking part in the delegation includes ACS Cobham, Ashford School, Bromsgrove, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Dean Close, Gordonstoun, Monkton, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, St David’s College, St Swithun’s, St Lawrence College, Wellington School, Woldingham and Wrekin College.

“We have a long relationship with Ghana and in the past have even brought a student music tour here. However, this is my first visit and I am looking forward to re-establishing connections with such an exciting and rapidly emerging market,” said Chris Barton from Gordonstoun one of the participants.

The free exhibition will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May at The Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra. For more information go to www.ukboardingschoolexhibitionghana.com or email [email protected]

For press information: contact [email protected]