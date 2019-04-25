WordLife Church Celebrates Resurrection Sunday And Launch Of 10th Anniversary

Hundreds of members of the WordLife Church based in Ashaiman joined their General Overseer, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Apeaning, to celebrate the Resurrection on Easter Sunday which also coincided with the grand launch of the church's 10th Anniversary.

The occasion was also used to also acknowledge the goodness of God so far in the ministry of the man of God.

Some highlights of series of events of the 10th Anniversary include the dedication of the church auditorium, the award of scholarship schemes and adopting the Ashaiman Maternity Home at the Polyclinic.

Apostle Dr. Apeaning pleaded in his sermon appealed to all Ghanaians to support President Nana Akufo-Addo for his vision to establish the National Cathedral.

"Ghana is a Christian nation and there should be a point of reference irrespective of our religious differences. Let us all support the National Cathedral project." He said.

He also used the occasion to make a passionate appeal to the media to continue to be bold and always voice out the truth in their line of work to be re-shape the country.

He also did not live the politicians out but also encouraged them to have hope in God so that their vision drive towards health, Economy, Agriculture materialise with the help of God.

Apostle Dr. Apeaning also used the resurrection of Jesus to advice Christians to be alert and awake from the grand deception of fake prophets who are only interested in money.

"I challenge all Ghanaians and Christians to shine their eyes from some of these so-called men of God who use all dubious means to extort from the congregants instead of sharing the Grace of God for free," he added.