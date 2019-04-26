Come And Take Your Disrespectful DCE Away—Chief

The Asante Asokore Traditional Council want an immediate removal of the Sekyere East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mary Boatemaa Marfo, from office for allegedly showing gross disrespect to the traditional authorities.

The decision, which taken by the council at a meeting, was announced by the Kontihene of Asante Asokore, Osabarima Asare Ankoma Boamah at a press conference yesterday.

According to the chief, the council can no longer work with the DCE for 'disrespectfully' refusing to attend a meeting summoned by the paramount chief, Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, to broker peace between her and the assembly members.

Sixteen members of the assembly accused her of corruption and incompetence and, therefore, scheduled April 2, 2019, to pass a vote of no confidence in her, but she was later saved by a court injunction.

Considering the tension and its repercussion on development of the area, the Kontihene said the traditional council intervened and subsequently extended an invitation to the DCE in order to resolve the impasse.

Osabarima Asare indicated that Ms. Marfo has continuously disrespected the traditional authorities who are development partners.

“We are, therefore, demanding her removal from office if she does not resign on her own,” the chief said, adding that “turning her back on the traditional authority, led by our paramount chief Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, was a deliberate affront.”

Osabarima said the council cannot continue to work with the DCE due to her attitude.