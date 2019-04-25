Rainstorm Rip Off Schools Roof In Bolgatanga

Some schools in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, have had their roofs ripped off after two days of heavy rains.

On Saturday night, there was rainfall for close to five hours.

Again on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, there was another heavy downpour.

At the Sokabisi Primary School, a 3-unit classroom block serving the upper primary for the school had its roof ripped off.

A dilapidated mud structure which also served as a kindergarten block for the school had its entire roof blown off by the wind which accompanied the rains.

The same can be said about the Anglican Junior High School also in Bolgatanga.

Final year students of the school had been preparing towards their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) when the incident occurred.

They see the situation as a big blow because they would have to stay and learn in their individual homes, if the school was not rehabilitated soon.

A teacher at the Sokabisi Primary School, Raymond Abiiro, said about 250 pupils would be affected if schools reopen for the next academic term and nothing is done to re-roof the affected blocks in the school.

