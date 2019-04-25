Jonmoore International Limited, UK Dental Specialists Hold Free Dental Care

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Honourable Rockson Etsey Nelson Dafeamekpor supported the outreach with the provision of buses to convey the residents, especially the elderly from the various communities within Peki and its surroundings towns to the venue for the outreach.

He commended the doctors for the effective role they are playing to bring free dental care to the people.

"We need more dentists in the regions to help with these dental issues," he stated.

The Corporate Manager of Jonmoore International Limited, Miss Amma Abrokwah stated that as part of the company's commitment to give back to the society, Jonmoore will continue to support organised bodies to meet basic health needs of societies across the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

In April 2018, the company partnered with this team of dental specialists to provide free dental screening and care to residents of Ve-kolenu, Hohoe, Tsito and Abotia.

The dental team is presently at Peki Blengo. They will also visit Adaklu and Adidome respectfully to bring this year's dental outreach to a close.