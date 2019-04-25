Ketu North District Disables Get Startup Kits

The District Chief Executive of the area, Mr Avorgbedor said building capacities and empowering PWDs remains one of the government's major priorities.

According to him, the assembly, which represents the government in the district, will continue to support PWDs with training and working tools to empower them financially.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of his colleagues was grateful for the kind gesture towards them and asked that more is done for the people of disabilities.

