Agona West MCE Ask Churches To Form Bible Study Clubs To Improve Moral Values In The Youth, Kids

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Agona West, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan is asking the churches to increase their effort towards educating the youth particularly the youngsters on morality by forming Bible Study Clubs to dwell more on moral values.

She noted that the Bible Study Clubs would go a long way to ensure that children live a responsible life right from infancy.

"It behoves on us as religious leaders to ensure that our children who would be future leaders are morally upright. It's time we visit the olden days when children were trained to be obedient and respectful to all manner of persons.

According to her, society is gradually losing its moral values. As parents, Teachers and church leaders, we must all put hands on deck to inculcate moral discipline among the children.

“We must encourage our children to attend Sunday School regularly rather than leaving them behind to do their own things whenever we attend church service," she stated.

The Agona West MCE said this during a get-together for over 500 Sunday school children drawn from Swedru Emmanuel and Bethel Methodist Church on Easter Sunday to honour three of their Sunday School Children who participated in the just ended 'Adom TV' Bible Quiz competition at Agona Swedru.

They placed third after Prayer Palace International Church and Seventh Day Sabbath of Christ with International Christian Gospel Church (ICGC) Liberty Temple placing 4th position.

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan praised Swedru Emmanuel and Bethel Methodist Church for preparing the children to perform brilliantly at the Bible Quiz adding it has served as a role model for children in other churches in the Agona West Municipality and the country as a whole.

"Even though Edward Gyepi-Garbrah, Kojo Akomiah Tsiwah and Haggar Efua Taylor who represented Swedru Emmanuel Methodist Church did not win the maiden edition, their brilliant performing alone has changed the negative perception about Agona West and Agona Swedru in particular,” she stressed.

She encourages other churches in the Municipality to take up the challenge of ensuring that their children participate in the next edition of the Adom TV Bible Quiz Reality Shows.

Mr Richard Kwabena Ofori, Assistant Superintendent, Swedru Emmanuel Methodist Church Sunday School commended Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan for recognizing their little contribution towards moral upbringing of children in the church and for organising the lovely feast for the kids.