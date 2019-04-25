Ablakwa Wants High-Level Diplomatic Arrest, Prosecution Of SA Xenophobic Attackers

Samuel Ablakwa Okudzeto, the Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament has asked the international community to demand the prosecution of perpetrators of recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu said the attacks were criminal, disgraceful and embarrassing, needing high-level diplomatic intervention-arrest and prosecution.

Mr Okudzeto said this in an interaction with the media at Bator, in the North Tongu District on the recent spate of xenophobic attacks in South Africa ahead of national elections in that country next month.

He said there was no justification for such attacks and that it was sickening for black South Africans to be attacking other black Africans who supported South Africa against apartheid.

The MP insisted that prosecution of perpetrators was the only way to deescalate the situation and prevent other nationals from attacking South Africans and their businesses outside South Africa, and asked the African Union and other world leaders to act swiftly.

Mr Okudzeto said the AU ought to go beyond condemnation and consider the relocation of its office in South Africa should the attacks continue.

He said South Africa was sitting on a time bomb and underscored the need for the international community to help South Africa leaders to work on a radical marshal plan on redistribution of wealth and creation of opportunities to bridge the “yawning gap” between the poor and the rich.

---GNA