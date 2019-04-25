Anyone Who Wants To Become A Politician Must Learn To Lie

The reality is children do not tell lies much because they do not have the will to deceive people like adults and whereby parents observed that a child begins to tell lies, they will offer help to the child to find honest alternatives to acknowledge the importance of the truth in life.

However, if it’s the duty of parents to instil discipline in a child and teach the child not to tell lies, why it’s an extraordinary fact that almost every politician is a liar? Politicians lie to people, especially voters without any consequences or shame.

Sometimes I wonder what politicians tell their children if they do lie when they are chronic liars. In Africa, with man, everything is possible, including the desire to be a politician, since it’s a lucrative business. Politics change old shoes, change bicycle to Mercedes-Benz and change an empty account into a full account.

Whether the one has studied politics or not, all that he or she needs is to be a little famous to enter into politics.

The next is to hang the entire country with billboards, contact the newspapers to give a little publicity with fantastic promises of what to do when elected. If that’s not enough, the one takes over the air or television to preach why he decides to be a politician but the real truth is never revealed.

Dishonesty is an integral part of our social world, and influences various sectors, from finance to politics to personal relationships and it must be admitted that the lie has always been the favorite weapon of politics.

The social sciences have long established the existence of a huge misunderstanding about lies. Most of us think that being a liar is a constant trait of the personality so either one is a liar or one is sincere.

In reality, lying is a condition in which we find ourselves sometimes in response to certain stresses that come to us from the outside. This means that one can be sincere or a liar, depending on the situation. The representation of the lie as a trait is particularly vivid in the case of politics.

The political lie is an international phenomenon. George Bush and Tony Blair are two famous foreign leaders history acknowledge them as big liars. After false accusations, they invaded Iraq, killed the Iraqis, including the leader, Sadam Hussein, without finding any weapons of mass destruction.

Another big liar is Bill Clinton, who also master-minded the Rwanda-Genocide with the Belgian government, resulting in the massacre between Hutus and Tutsis. After swearing that “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” he finally asked Americans to forgive him for sleeping with Monica Lewinski.

How many times has Donald Trump lied? Too much to count. Both Donald Trump and President Obama have each won Politifact's "Lie of the Year" Award.

Since many Africans were brought up in religious homes, it could be likely that African politicians contracted the lying disease from America's Democracy because it's a system of government built on deceit, lies, and crime.

Politicians often think without lies they can’t be successful but in life, each lie damages one’s integrity if people know you’ve lied or not. Lie affects government in many ways. The fact that lies are easily accepted than the truth, politicians never dream of telling the truth.

The destructive part of lies is the results of political violence, unrest, Aids, Ebola, and terrorism, we are witnessing around the globe today.