Manhyia North MP Donates GHC300,000 Worth Of Items

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Manhyia-North, Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah on Easter Monday donated items worth 300, 000 to his constituents.

The presentation formed part of the MP's annual Easter program to share fellowship with his constituents where he sits and brainstorms with them on the pressing needs of the area for redress.

Items donated included 520 pieces of electric stoves, 400 gas cylinders, 40 electric sewing machines, 60 pieces of manual sewing machines, 14 laptops, 10 desktop computers, 300 pieces of wax prints, 100 complete pieces of street light bulbs, 1000 literature books for basic school pupils, second clothing and many others.

Receiving the items at an elaborate ceremony on behalf of the assembly members, Hon Akwasi Kwarteng, Dote Quarry assembly member commended the MP for such an overwhelming gesture and pledged to use the items for the intended purposes.

Speaking at the ceremony earlier, Hon Amankwah assured the constituents of his commitment to getting more development to Manhyia- North.

The overall aim, he noted is to ensure that Manhyia North becomes a secure and prosperous constituency.

Hon Amankwah, who is Chairman of Government's Assurance Committee in Parliament noted that roads, security, health and educational issues are priorities to his office, adding the recent construction of a Police station at Buokrom, the provision of an ambulance to a community clinic, the fixing of streetlights and the provision of dual and mono desks as well as computers to schools in the communities in the constituency was enough proof of his commitment to development.

He revealed that by the end of this year all roads in the constituency which has been earmarked in the recent budget and projects by the Roads Ministry will be carried out and completed.

''I am happy to inform you that our roads will be done by the end of this year as we also plan to carry out massive investments in the area of education, health and security as the NPP aims at securing a prosperous constituency for our people'', Hon Amankwah passionately stated.

Speaking at the event, Francis Adomako, Ashanti Regional Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) commended the MP for having a good heart towards his constituents.

He noted the volume of the items speak to the kind of heart the youthful legislator has for the Manhyia North constituency and the NPP party.

Mr Adomako therefore urged members of the constituency to show in like manner maximum support for Hon Amankwah so that collectively they could work to ensure Manhyia North becomes a pace setter in development.

''I urge you, party members as well as people of Manhyia North to support the efforts of Hon Collins Amankwah knowing very well you have an enterprising and kind MP to lobby for more developments for your constituency'', Mr Adomako admonished.

---The Ghanaian Observer