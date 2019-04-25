Birim Central Tasks Revenue Collectors To Build Good Relationship With Tax Payers

Internal Auditor Of The Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Oheneba Kofi Akowuah

The Internal Auditor of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Oheneba Kofi Akowuah, has implored Revenue Collectors of the Assembly to establish a good working relationship with tax payers in the Municipality.

He also urged them to be polite, courteous and professional when dealing with clients to encourage voluntary payment of tolls, rates and fees required to finance programmes and projects of the Assembly.

Mr Kofi Akowuah said this in a sensitization programme with revenue collectors of the Assembly aimed at addressing challenges facing the Revenue Collectors in their field of operations and the way forward.

The programme also forms part of the Assembly's strategic revenue mobilization drive aimed at improving its revenue generation.

Mr Kofi Akowuah, said the position of the Assembly as at now required more resources to execute programmes and projects and however charged the Revenue Collectors to work extra hard to meet the financial commitments of the Assembly.

He underlined the need for the Revenue Collectors to educate tax payers on how their taxes were used to fund various social amenities for their own benefit and praised them for their dedication over the years but urged them to redouble their efforts to rake in more revenue for the Assembly.

The Revenue Accountant of the Assembly, Mr Isaac Mahama noted that the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the Assembly was the lifeblood of the Assembly and called on stakeholders to support the revenue mobilization drive to sustain the operation of the Assembly.

Throwing more light on the brain behind the programme, Mr Mahama said the Assembly realize there were many lapses along the revenue mobilization chain that needed attention and therefore decided to meet all Revenue Collectors to address them.

“We realized we needed to train and build the capacity of our revenue collectors, as the first step of improving activities. We also realized we needed an accurate data to facilitate the process of building the revenue stream”, he emphasized.

Mr Mahama therefore entreated the Revenue Collectors to work hard to achieve their targets to ensure the Assembly was well positioned to deliver on its mandate.

Meanwhile the Municipal Assembly as part of measures to increase its revenue generation has also tasked the Municipal Information Directorate to embark on vigorous and effective campaign on tax education in the entire Municipality to boost the revenue generation of the Assembly.