Vice President Bawumia Off To The UK

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana for Oxford, UK on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 to speak at a seminar organized as part of a series of lectures at Oxford University in honour of renowned British development economist Sir Paul Collier, who serves as the Professor of Economics and Public Policy in the Blavatnik School of Government and the director of the International Growth Centre.

Sir Paul is also the Director of the Centre for the Study of African Economies and a Professorial Fellow of St Antony's College, Oxford. He has also served as a senior advisor to the Blair Commission for Africa and was the Director of the Development Research Group at the World Bank between 1998 and 2003.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Saturday, April 27th, 2019.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President