All African Students Union Commemorates World Malaria Day

According to WHO 2018 World Malaria Report, after more than a decade of steady advances in fighting malaria, progress has levelled off. The report, further, mentioned that no significant gains were made in reducing malaria cases in the period 2015 to 2017. The estimated number of malaria deaths in 2017, at 435 000, remained virtually unchanged over the previous year, it added.

Africa Region continues to account for approximately 90% of malaria cases and deaths worldwide. The WHO 2018 Report stated that out of the 219 million malaria cases in the world, Africa accounts for 200 million cases.

Meanwhile, African leaders, conscious of the dangers associated with malaria, held their historic African Summit on Roll Back Malaria, (Abuja, 25 April 2000) and adopted the Abuja Declaration that instituted April 25 as Africa Malaria Day. The World Malaria Day was established in May 2007 by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly.

Africa needs collective attention and action of all her daughters and sons to conquer the malaria threat. It is the responsibility of African leaders, entrusted with the power and resources of their countries, to take the political will and all the necessary actions to reverse this situation.

As we are commemorating the World Malaria Day under the theme: “Zero malaria starts with me”; the All Africa Students Union (AASU) urges all its members and friendly organizations to renew their commitments and join hands with others in the fights against malaria.

Let’s wipe out malaria from our earth!

Peter Kwasi Kodjie

(Secretary General)