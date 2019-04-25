Ethiopian Airlines To Increase Flight To Marseille In July

Ethiopian Airlines has announced it finalised preparations to launch a thrice-weekly flight to Marseille, France’s second-largest city beginning July 2.

The connectivity being established between Europe and Africa, is to facilitate trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam has stated.

“It gives us great pleasure to launch flights to Marseille, connecting France’s second largest city to the over 60 African destinations we serve, through our hub Addis Ababa.

“We’ve been flying to Paris since 1971, more than 48 years, so we are not new to the market in France. But we are very happy to expand our services closer to the customer in Marseille now.

“As we forge ahead on the path of growth and success as envisioned in Vision 2025, we will keep on opening new routes to all corners of the world bringing Africa ever closer to the rest of the world,”GebreMariam added.

Marseillemarks Ethiopian’s 20th destination in Europe.

Ethiopian is currently serving 120 international destinations across five continents with young aircraft with average fleet age of five years.

It will also bring the number of passenger flights the airline operates to European cities to 61 per week.

The flight to Marseille will be dispatched as per the schedule below:

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Airport

Departure time

Arrival Airport

Arrival

Time

Sub fleet

ET 0734

TUE, THU, FRI

ADD

23:45

MRS

05:45

ET 787

ET 0735

WED,FRI,SAT

MRS

23:05

ADD

06:35

ET 787

