Ethiopian Airlines To Increase Flight To Marseille In July
Staff Writer
News
APR 25, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Ethiopian Airlines is currently serving 120 international destinations across five continents with young aircraft with average fleet age of five years.
Ethiopian Airlines has announced it finalised preparations to launch a thrice-weekly flight to Marseille, France’s second-largest city beginning July 2.
The connectivity being established between Europe and Africa, is to facilitate trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam has stated.
“It gives us great pleasure to launch flights to Marseille, connecting France’s second largest city to the over 60 African destinations we serve, through our hub Addis Ababa.
“We’ve been flying to Paris since 1971, more than 48 years, so we are not new to the market in France. But we are very happy to expand our services closer to the customer in Marseille now.
“As we forge ahead on the path of growth and success as envisioned in Vision 2025, we will keep on opening new routes to all corners of the world bringing Africa ever closer to the rest of the world,”GebreMariam added.
Marseillemarks Ethiopian’s 20th destination in Europe.
It will also bring the number of passenger flights the airline operates to European cities to 61 per week.
It will also bring the number of passenger flights the airline operates to European cities to 61 per week.
The flight to Marseille will be dispatched as per the schedule below:
Flight Number
Frequency
Departure
Airport
Departure time
Arrival Airport
Arrival
Time
Sub fleet
ET 0734
TUE, THU, FRI
ADD
23:45
MRS
05:45
ET 787
ET 0735
WED,FRI,SAT
MRS
23:05
ADD
06:35
ET 787
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM