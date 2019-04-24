We Muslims Against Terror Strongly Condemn Attack, Killing of Worshippers In The Mosques, Churches, Others In The World

In the name of Allah (God), the most Gracious, the most merciful.

Asalam Alaykum (Peace Be Upon you).

We the Muslims Against Terror expressed shock and condemnation over the deadly attacks in Mosques, Churches and others that led to the killing of innocent people and wounded others in New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Nigeria Etc.

‘’We’re horrified by the news that Muslims, Christians in New Zealand, Sri Lanka were attacked and killed during worship on Friday Prayer and on Easter service’’. The assaults in the mosque, churches, appeared to be a well-planned ‘’terrorist attack’’.

‘’Such acts of violence, killing on worshippers are acts of violence against all beliefs and denominations and against all those who value the freedom of religion and choice to worship’’

New Zealand Killing:

On March 15, 2019;

A suspected 28 years old Australian terrorists dressed in black with helmet carrying a machine gun came into the back of the mosque and started firing at Muslims worshippers praying. At least 49 people have been killed and more than 40 others wounded in shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sri Lanka bombings:

On Sunday 21 April 2019;

A series of coordinated bombings has rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka killing almost 310 people and more than 500 people have been injured in the worst attacked on Easter Sunday in the South Asian island nation. The blasts targeted Christians worshippers celebrating Easter Sunday and four hotels, including the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and the Cinnamon Grand in the capital Colombo

Gunmen/Bandits Killing in Nigeria:

On Sunday 21, April 2019;

We Muslims Against Terror expressed shock and condemnation over the simultaneous attacks, killing of innocent people in Nigeria by suspected; ‘’Gunmen, Bandits, Fulani Herdsman’’ in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, etc.

Reports reaching us revealed that some suspected gunmen on Sunday 21 April 2019, night reportedly attacked Yar Center, Sherene village in Kankara local government area of Katsina State killing 10 persons while injuring many others. We gathered that the gunmen arrived the village on motorcycles, and opened fire on the villages before setting ablaze shops and vehicles belonging to the residents.

Narrating the incidents to Muslims Against Terror/Civilian-JTF, a Community leader Dikko Sherere said; ’we can’t even go out and hold the burial rite of the deceased for fear of the bandits.

Attacking innocent people is not courageous, it is stupid and will be punished on the day of judgement. … It’s not courageous to attack innocent children, women and civilians. It is courageous to protect freedom, it is courageous to defend oneself and not to attack.

We express our deepest sympathies and sorrow. We condemn, in the strongest terms, the incidents, which are against all human and Islamic norms. This is grounded in the Noble Laws of Islam which forbid all forms of attacks on innocents. God Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an: ‘No bearer of burdens can bear the burden of another’ (Surah al-Isra 17:15).”

All Muslims ought to be united against all those who terrorize the innocents, and those who permit the killing of non-combatants without a justifiable reason. Islam has declared the spilling of blood and the destruction of property as absolute prohibitions until the Day of Judgment. … [It is] necessary to apprehend the true perpetrators of these crimes, as well as those who aid and abet them through incitement, financing or other support. They must be brought to justice in an impartial court of law and [punished] appropriately. … [It is] a duty of Muslims to participate in this effort with all possible means.”

‘’We called upon the international Community to Close ranks and uproot the scourge of terrorism in order to ensure international Peace and Security’’. Terrorism, religious hatred and intolerance cannot be allowed to win.

We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practice their faith in fear.

We condemn the attacks, killing on the places of worship of our Muslims, Christians, brothers and sisters on their holy day of worship, as well as on the hotels in Colombo and the people killed in Nigeria etc.

On behalf of Muslims Against Terror, we offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully and were killed by the terrorists. Our thoughts and solidarity are with New Zealand’s Muslim community, the Christians community in Sri Lanka and all of its people on this dark day,”. We pray for the recovery and the healing of all those injured in the attacks.

We call upon his Excellency, President Maithripala Sirisena and the Government of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Nigeria etc. to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

We stand with victims in solidarity during these difficult times.

We pray for Peace, Love Freedom and Security to return to Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Nigeria and the world this year in the name of Allah (God) our Lord we pray (Ameen).

May Allah (God) guide them and protect us all (Ameen).

Salam (Peace)

Doctor Ahmad Amadi Jnr.