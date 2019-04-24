Parliament Urges To Deepen And Empower Widowhood Rights

The deputy New Patriotic Party communication director for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, Mr. FRANCIS JOHNFIAH CUDJOE has appealed to the August House [Parliament] to intensify and empower the widowhood Rights laws to ensure proper and fair treatment of widows living in our society.

MR. FRANCIS JOHNFIAH CUDJOE believes strongly that widowhood is not a hope for married women thus, the deceased family should not be maltreatment or turn back to the bereaves, rather, console together for a healthy family.

The deputy Communicator expressed his worry over how the Ghanaian culture and norms in other ways, undermines and neglects widows in the society, therefore, calling for swift amendment.

To safeguard the welfare of widows living in our various society's, MR. FRANCIS JOHNFIAH CUDJOE speaking to Kaakyire Kwasi Afari, a journalist, has urged our lawmakers to strengthen and empower the toothless widowhood laws to protect the interest of widows in the country.

MR. FRANCIS JOHNFIAH CUDJOE made it known when the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency who doubles as minister for Tourism, culture and creative Arts Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi made some donations to Widows living in five electoral areas on Monday, 22nd at Bogoso town Hallin the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.