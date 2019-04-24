Lectuerer Says Gov't Lacks Plan On China Relations In freeing Aisha Huang

“When you look at the flow of events the last ten years and the presence of the Chinese in the mining sector of our country and the matters that have come up, it is clear that somehow the Ghanaian Republic run by the bureaucrats and politicos has particularly done shoddy job in dealing with this problem,” Dr. Amoah said in exhilaration.

He said Ghanaians has accused government of sleeping on its responsibility.

But he argued that even though some work has been done to fashion out a policy for the two countries that remains inadequate since what is lacking is “a grand strategy and tactics.”

He has urged for caution in the handling of the relationship between the two countries as China remains at the heart of present world economic power.

