Ghana National Polio Plus Committee Unveils “this Close” To Ending Polio Billboards In Accra To Kick Start World Immunization Week

Accra, April 23,2019 - The Rotary Foundation and Rotary Ghana are celebrating the successes achieved in polio eradication by unveiling two giant, “This Close” To Ending Polio billboards in Accra to kick start World Immunization Week on 24th April,2019.

The “This Close” To Ending Polio billboards features Ghanaian International music stars, Samini and Okyeame Kwame. The two music stars have graciously endorsed the campaign to raise awareness on polio immunization in Ghana. The artistes have both agreed to use their social media handles to create awareness and support polio immunization in Ghana.

The “This Close” To Ending Polio billboards are located on the High Street and at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The billboard campaign is an intervention by the Rotary Foundation and Ghana National Polio Plus Committee, (GNPPC). The two billboards will be maintained by the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport.

The Ghana National Polio Plus Committee, (GNPPC) is Rotary Action Group dedicated to polio eradication in Ghana. It works in partnership with the Rotary Foundation; the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Ghana Health Service.

About World Immunization Day

World Immunization Week is celebrated in the last week of April – aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions.

The theme for 2019 is Protected Together: Vaccines Work! Campaigns globally will celebrate Vaccine Heroes from around the world – from parents and community members to health workers and innovators – who help ensure we are all protected through the power of vaccines.