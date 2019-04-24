Napo Donates GHc20,000 To Fire Kumasi Victims

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to victims of the recent fire outbreak in the Kumasi Central Market.

He made the donation to help lessen the plight of the fire victims following the inferno, which started around the Dr. Mensah area of the market in the evening of Good Friday.

The exact cause of the blaze is still unknown, but some residents are suspecting foul play because less than 24 hours, another portion of the marked was gutted by fire.

Fire-fighters were said to have responded positively to a distress call and managed to douse the fire on time which helped to reduce the level of destruction in the market.

Dr. Prempeh, who is affectionately called 'Napo,' and doubles as Education Minister, took time out of his busy schedule to travel from Accra to Kumasi to lend a helping hand to the affected traders on Saturday.

He expressed concern about the frequent fire outbreaks in the Kumasi Central Market, saying that his heart bleeds for the affected market women.

“I am supporting you with an amount of GH¢20,000 from my share of the MP's Common Fund through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to help lessen your financial burden.”

Napo announced that in two weeks' time the sod would be cut for the commencement of the construction of the second phase of the Kumasi Market Redevelopment project.

The Manhyia South lawmaker, therefore, appealed to the traders to cooperate with the contractor to transform the market to meet international standards to help prevent fire outbreaks.

—Daily Guide