Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.04.2019 Politics

Don't Hang Osafo Maafo, He Just Let The Cat Out Of The Bag—Ablakwa

Staff Writer
Politics [L-R] Ambrose Dery, Kan Dapaah, Gloria Akuffo and President Akufo-Addo
APR 24, 2019 POLITICS
[L-R] Ambrose Dery, Kan Dapaah, Gloria Akuffo and President Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for North Tong, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said Osafo Maafo merely “let the cat out of the bag.”

“We were all suspicious when the case against her was discontinued and the Vice President was assuring that the money from China is coming,” he noted.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that a nolle prosequi cannot be filed in such a high profile case without the knowledge of the President.

424201913618 tyobsfer6l 3054857602135 6843089898013

Illegal Mining has had adverse effects on Ghana’s land and other resources.

Roping in the Interior Ministry and the National Security Ministry for their roles in the deportation, Ablakwa said the Senior Minister cannot be hanged for speaking up and these agencies let off the hook.

424201913620 rwmyqdcp53 galamseyriver

“He just let the cat out of the bag,” Ablakwa insisted.

The outspoken MP accused the President of double standards – talking tough on the issue of illegal mining but doing little to curb it.

He said the deportation of Aisha instead of prosecuting her is a huge blow to Ghana because “other countries will say Ghana is up to be raped. Once you dangle some carrots in front of its leaders you can have your way.”

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line