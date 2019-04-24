Akufo-Addo Gives Top Police Officers 12 Land Cruisers

IGP, David Asante Apeatu

The Akufo-Addo's government has given all the 12 schedule superior police officers Toyota Land Cruisers to enhance the discharge of their official duties.

Recipients of the vehicles, who until now, used Nissan Four-wheel Drives, are Directors-General, Administration, Human Resource, Welfare, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Research, Planning & ICT, Special Duties, Legal & Prosecution, Operations and Services.

The rest are Technical, Finance, Medicals and Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Unit.

The vehicles, which have now been replaced, were presented during the previous Mills administration and have been in use for five years, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

More cars

Just before the Easter holidays the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery presented 64 more vehicles to the Ghana Police Service, an unprecedented augmenting of the fleet of the law enforcement agency.

In December last year, the current Akufo-Addo administration presented 200 brand new Toyota Camry cars to the police administration to enhance the operational capabilities of the police.

Police Choppers

President Akufo-Addo has already said processes leading to the procurement of three choppers for the police to fight crime are underway.

To make good the President's pledge, the Minister for the Interior cut the sod for the construction of a hangar for the choppers last week.

President Akufo-Addo has so far made three such massive presentations since taking the mantle of leadership.

He has also giving the military more vehicles and equipment to protect the country.

The President has continually pledged to provide the security agencies with the required logistics to enable them to discharge their statutory duties.

