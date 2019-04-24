Deputy Chieftaincy Minister Donates Over GHC8,000 To Support Community Projects

The Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Paul Essien has donated over GHC8,000 towards community projects.

Ezinlibo, Samenye, Elubo, Egbazo where among other communities to benefit from the funding support.

The communities were given GHC2,000 each to embark on essential projects on the localities.

Speaking at the durbar to climax the 'Edinla nee Suh Ne' annual festival by the Chiefs and people of Ezinlibo, Hon. Paul Essien commended the Ezinlibo community for the colourful celebration.

He further lauded the chief and the people for using the festival to raise funds to undertake some projects.

The MP noted that the ongoing projects which includes the construction of a toilet facility in the community and the Annor Adjaye SHS.

The lawmaker also pledged to construct roads in the township with the support of Ghana Gas Company.

On education, the MP said he has currently organised Mock Exams for the 2019 B.E.C.E candidates inorder to prepare them adequately ahead of the main examination.

He also mentioned of ongoing extra classes for the over 2000 Double Track System students in the constituency.

Hon. Essien advise parents to send their children to Technical Schools to acquire vocational skills that will make them employable in the future.

He appealed to the residents to rally behind President Akufo-Addo vision to develop the Municipality.

"President Akufo-Addo has Jomoro Constituency at heart and as we speak he is bringing the following projects to Jomoro and within ten years Jomoro will be an oil hub; Oil Refinery, Fertilizer Plant, 5 Petrol Chemical-Industries, Harbour", he said.

He continued, "If these projects come to Jomoro then our problem about jobs will be the thing of the pass and I am going to work hard to let President Akufo-Addo fulfill his promises, in fact Jomoro we have a brighter future, I urge you to support President Akufo-Addo".

He further urged the constituents to continue to live in peace and harmony.

On his part, the Chief of Ezinlibo, Nana Kolora Blay IV expressed his profound gratitude to the Deputy Minister for the kind gesture.

He appealed to his people to rally behind the NPP government and the Deputy Minister Hon. Paul Essien to bring the needed development to benefit the entire community.

"In fact my people have done well for supporting this year's festival and most especially the management of Rampora Beach Resort of Ezinlibo, not also forgetting about the media, God bless them all", the chief acknowledged.

Nana Blay expressed worry about the falling standards of education in the area and attributed it to lack of parental control and copying of certain lifestyle by the youth.

"In fact parents in my community are not supporting their children to attend school at all upon the government's provision of School Feeding Program, majority of these children are going to school at all and I am worried", he stressed.

He said a Community Educational Taskforce is going to be established to ensure children take their education serious and to punish any child who will fail to go to school.

He admonished parents not to spend huge sums of monies on funerals to the detriment of their children's education and their developmental needs.

The Chief also advised youth in the area to commit themselves to their education and take advantage of emerging opportunities in the area.

"Today if you don't go to school to acquire knowledge, you will not get proper work to do. Very soon Ezinlibo community will see governmental projects and if you joke with your education, you will not be engaged and I will this occasion to appeal to the youth if possible attend Technical and Vocational Schools", he cautioned.

He said the youth should not concentrate much on fishing but rather, focus on education for a secure and brighter future.

He also expressed worry about the rampant littering in the community.

The bemoans the dwindling of communal spirit in the area particularly by some elders of the town who were not contributing their quota towards the rapid development of the community.

Nana Kolora IV used the occasion to appeal to all indigenes of Ezinlibo both home and abroad to contribute towards the developmental agenda of the community.

The week-long celebration which was under the theme, "Let Us Stay United To Help Develop Ezinlibo", was marked with activities such as clan gala competition, general clean-up exercise, health walk, quiz competition for Primary and JHS students, talented kids show, volleyball competition, rap show, picnic, street jams, fundraising.