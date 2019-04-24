Galamsey On The Rise Under NPP Gov’t – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an immediate overhaul of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against illegal Mining (Galamsey) as they accuse the government of failing to clamp down on the menace which is now on the rise.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee was formed by the government to fight the activities of illegal miners in the country but according to the main opposition party, they have rather been largely compromised in its work especially when its secretary, Charles Bissiw was exposed in the Anas galamsey documentary.

Speaking at the party’s 4th edition of their ‘Moment of Truth Series’ in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, National Communications officer for the NDC, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi stressed that government’s fight against illegal mining is mere rhetoric.

“Water bodies which used to look yellowish in colour when we were leaving office are today looking like chocolate. They are looking brownish black because of the intense degradation of our environment”.

“What we hear our president talk about. What we hear sometimes media men report are just rhetorics but if you go on the grounds you will realize the activities of illegal miners are going up”, Sammy Gyamfi said.

Addressing Senior Minister Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo’s revelation last week that government has decided to discontinue the prosecution of Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang, the NDC communication officer shared that it only ridicules Ghana’s foreign policy as well as its idea of becoming a country beyond aid.

“Ghanaians have every reason to be appalled and outraged by the honest revelations of Mr. Osafo Marfo. These revelations we submit are disgraceful, are reprehensible and make a mockery of the foreign policy and the much-touted Ghana beyond aid mantra”, he added.