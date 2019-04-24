Nabco Denies New Cloth Printing Allegations

Managers of NABCO have, in an interview with *The Voiceless Media*, described as totally fake, a news item from a fake news website suggesting that the organization intends spending Ghc 260, 000.00 on an alleged NABCO cloth and logo.

According to them, not only are the said allegations a well-rehearsed lie, but also an elaborate attempt by what they term "enemies of progress" to smear NABCO in the wake of its successful delivery of its mandate of creating jobs for the teaming unemployed university graduates of Ghana.

They added that it's current professional cloth and logo are solid and among the best of such cloths in Ghana and has no plans at all of introducing another cloth or logo any time soon.

It also described as a total figment of the imagination of the alleged website that the CEO, Dr Ibrahim Anyars Imoro, and an alleged Board of the NABCO took such a decision at a meeting on April 17, 2019 as yet another intoxicated and non existent lie; explaining that no such meeting was held to take such an outrageous decision which managers of NABCO first saw on the said fake news website.

Managers of the NABCO have therefore called on the general public to consign the said news to the nearest dustbin as it has never dreamt of such a thing even casually.

