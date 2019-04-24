Coalition of former TEIN calls Wilberforce Norbert  Kporku Senyo to step in as the deputy youth organizer

Coalition of former TEIN executives and some constituency executives calling on Wilberforce Norbert Kporku Senyo to step in as the deputy youth organizer for the region

As a warlord, when time comes for action you cannot disappoint the people. This is the time the people need you. A time when the masses are suffering under the clueless Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo. A time where Dr. Bawumiah is lying and messing up the economy conducive for the average Ghanaian business man. A time where government is borrowing money to collapse banks. A period where the cousin of the president Ken Ofori Atta, the finance minister is throwing party for the boys and girls for successfully increasing the debt stock of our beloved country. Volta region must play a very big and critical role in bringing the party and JOHN DRAMMANI MAHAMA back to power hence the need for a unifier, a dynamic, innovative and a competent youth leader to step in as the Deputy regional youth organizer to reinforce the already workaholic, battle ready youth commander and one of the most vibrant radical youth organizers Senior comrade MATHIAS ALAGBO A.K.A KABILA.

The NDC is on a rescue mission to recapture power to make Ghana work again and as former TEIN and constituency youth organizers of the region we are by this release asking comrade Wilberforce Norbert Kporku Senyo to pay heed to our humble call by stepping in as the deputy regional youth organizer for the region to support our visible and vibrant youth commander KABILA in mobilizing the youth for total victory come 2020. May we use this opportunity to also appeal to our able constituency youth organizers in the region to support and promote good leadership by endorsing comrade Wilberforce to assist KABILA in reorienting the youth for total endorsement of the NDC and JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA come 2020. Once again we are assuring the party leadership in the region especially the youth command of our unflinching support, time and investment to bring the NDC back to power.

Finally, it is our hope that comrade Wilberforce will do the right thing by listening to the voice of the youth in the region or we will deny him of our support in the near future.

2020 is a must for us not an option.

Thanks ….

Signed

