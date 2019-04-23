Daud Ointment Honoured At National Herbal Awards

Daud Ointment, a product of Daud Herbal Hospital has been awarded the best ointment at the 2nd edition of the Ghana National Herbal Awards 2019.

The award scheme which was organized Nyamedua Herbal Foundation, is meant to reward and support outstanding individuals in the herbal industry in Ghana.

According to Cecilia Gyaase Konamah aka Abena Ghana, who is the Founder of the Ghana National Herbal Awards, "this award scheme is designed to recognise individuals deeply involved in Herbal Medicine practice in Ghana".

Cecilia Gyaase Konamah decried the lack of support for the herbal medicine industry.

She, therefore, indicated that the government should intervene in terms of financial support.

"We have challenges in accessing funds from government so the Goverment should do something about it to give the herbal industry a major facelift in Ghana," she appealed.

She then pleaded with the government and other stakeholders related to medicine to help people in the herbal industry financially and build at least one herbal factory in each region under the one district, One factory policy which will help curb the unemployment rate in the country.

On his part, Dr. Daud Hamidu, the Chief Executive Officer of Daud Herbal Hospital applauded the organizers for taking such important step to recognise the individuals in herbal medicine and promised to continuously produce quality products to promote the herbal industry in the Ghana.