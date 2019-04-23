Drone Delivers Blood To Save Driver’s Life In New Tafo

“Without that thing which brought the blood yesterday like my brother would have been no more. Look at him in bed laughing and looking at me now as I do same. So why can’t I be happy? Everyone here was scared when we were told he needed blood. We didn’t eat, we didn’t sleep, so when the drone finally delivered the blood and it was administered to him we became relieved and happy as a family. We want the government to bring more drones so that relatives of others can be saved.”

This was after the drone successfully flew blood to the hospital which was used by the doctors to save a 44-year-old driver in the Eastern Region, Mr Charles Coffie who was receiving treatment at the New Tafo Government Hospital.

The driver narrated the incident to Citi News when some journalists toured Zipline Ghana’s distribution centre at Omenako near Suhum in the Eastern Region and the New Tafo Government Hospital where some of the drones were tested.

“Yesterday [Monday] I was seriously bleeding after my operation so my family members were informed that I needed blood immediately and this drone saved me. And I think it is a good initiative,” he stated.

He continued, “I’m really surprised because during the surgery there was no blood around and that was the moment I needed blood the most. The drone-delivered blood from Korle-Bu and I’m really happy because if not for that drone, I would have died. I’m really grateful to the government for bringing in such a good initiative which will go a very long way to save more lives."