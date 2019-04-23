NPP To Inaugurate 11 Ad-hoc Committees Tomorrow

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to inaugurate all its standing and ad-hoc committees on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The inauguration of the committees, according to a statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, is in accordance with the constitution of the party.

DGN Online is informed that the committees to be inaugurated include: Constitution and Legal Committee, Vetting Committee, Finance Committee, Elections Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Communications Committee, Organizational Committee, Research Committee, Events Committee, ICT Committee, Welfare and Dispute Resolution Committee.

The statement indicated that “all persons appointed to serve on these committees are expected to be present at the inauguration which shall come off at the party's headquarters, at 12 noon, to take the relevant oaths.

---Daily Guide