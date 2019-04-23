Interpol After NAM1 Over Ghc5.4bn Money Laundering

The woes of Nana Appiah Mensah aka (NAM1), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold is deepening.

Interpol has reportedly been chasing NAM1 for alleged laundering money.

Interpol says NAM1 laundered an amount of Gh₵ 5.4 billion into the acquisition of real estate, high value vehicles and a private jet contrary to Section 131of Act 29/60 and Section 1 of Anti-money Act as amended (Act 874).

In a Red Alert, the arrest warrant was issued on January 10, 2019 by a Circuit Court judge in Ghana and the maximum penalty possible if NAM1 is arraigned would be 25 years.