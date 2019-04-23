75% Urban Solid Waste Properly Managed—Minister

Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 report reveals 75% of the solid waste generated in the urban centres is now properly managed, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has cited.

The sector Minister indicated that sanitation services delivery in our cities have witnessed significant improvement in recent times.

Speaking to a cross-section of the press on Tuesday in Accra, she noted that Ghana loses $290 million annually in the fight against poor sanitation in the country.

According to her, a study by the Water and Sanitation Programme of the World Bank reveals that the amount is equivalent to $12 per person per year in Ghana which translates to 1.6 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

But the minister says government's total efforts are yielding the needed results.

"The strategies and measures adopted by the Ministry to improve on the sanitation situation in the country are guided by the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa," he indicated.

According to the sector minister, her outfit in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has stepped up its monitoring efforts to ensure enhanced service delivery by the MMDAs and members of the Environmental Services Providers Association (ESPA) within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) in particular and across the whole country in general.

She stressed that the Ministry has introduced a system of performance monitoring and ranking to incentivize the MMDAs to up their game and also sanction non-performing agencies that are reneging on their roles toward making President Akufo-Addo's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.