Breaking News: Takoradi Kidnapped Girls Rescued

The victims

Information reaching us indicates that the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have been rescued and seeking medical treatment at a 'secret' health facility in Accra.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping case, Sam Udoetuk Wills, is currently before a court after he escaped jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Some groups have held protests and also petitioned the President and the Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council over the case.

The CID boss received public bashing for delaying in rescuing the girls.

More soon...