AASU on the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace- 24 April

According to the UN News Center. UN, n.d. Web. 25 Sept 2013 “Industrial and colonial competition, combined with shifts in the balance of power after the creation - by diplomacy and conquest - of Germany by Prussia meant cracks were appearing in this system by the turn of the 20th century. The international system was utterly destroyed by the First World War. After that conflict, world leaders created the League of Nations (which became the precursor of the United Nations) in an attempt to prevent a similar conflict.” (www.un.org/cyberschoolbus/unintro/unintro3.htm)

In view of the escalating challenges of protectionism and isolationism, the United Nations (UN) found it imperative to uphold “the international norms and rules-based system that have steered nations through seven decades…”. As a result, the first official International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace will be celebrated on April 24 2019 across the world.

The International Day was officially approved on 12 December, 2018 through resolution A/RES/73/127. 24 April of every year is designated as the day for the international observance of multilateralism and international cooperation. According to the UN, preserving the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpin the UN Charter and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is fundamental to promote and support the three pillars of the UN - peace and security, development and human rights.

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) calls on all its members and friendly organizations to celebrate this day with all the necessary attention.

AASU urges collective attention and action on global issues that are cross-cutting.

Down with unilateralism!

Long live International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace!

Peter Kwasi Kodjie

(Secretary General)