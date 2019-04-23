Mr Philip Ofori Asante organises vacation classes for double track/Form two students in Fomena constituency

Celebrated Banker and a Business man, Mr Philip Ofori Asante has decided to pay his dues to the people of Fomena in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Mr Asante, a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development deemed it necessary to fund the vacation classes program to prevent Senior High School students from engaging in unproductive behaviours while at home. As the saying goes "the devil finds work for the idle man". The vacation classes will engage the students and also nurture their potentials to enable them achieve their dreams in future. Hiring the services of seasoned instructors, the vacation classes started in October 2018. Currently, the third batch of students are enjoying the kind gesture of the patriotic business man and a Banker.

Parents of these students have expressed their joy and showered praises on the business man for such a timely intervention.

"In fact, I am very happy for this initiative by Mr Philip Asante. I have two wards and how to pay for their extra classes is a big problem. At least, the free vacation classes has lessened my burden" A parent (name withheld) remarked.

Meanwhile, he has renovated his former Junior High School block at Dompoasi in the Fomena constituency to show his commitment as an old student.Some students pursuing higher education from the constituency had also had their fees paid by the kindhearted Banker. He is relentless in his efforts to build the human resource capacity of his hometown.

Mr Philip Ofori Asante is a board member of Kederi Ghana limited, Union savings company limited, Adansi Rural Bank limited and Fiona press Limited.He also worked as an examiner of *practice of Banking* II (credit risk) 2007-2012. In November 2010 - march 2012, he was the General Manager and head of *Intercontinental Bank Ghana limited*

Moreover, he has served in Merchant Bank Ghana limited as the head of wholesale Banking. He served in stanbic bank as the Head, corporate investment Banking. From September 1994 - June 2006, he worked with the Barclays Bank Ghana limited. He was later made the Head of Business Banking in 2006.

Mr Philip Ofori Asante is a mentor to many young ones from Fomena and it's environs.