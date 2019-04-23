Free SHS Will Produce Future Illiterates, Armed Robbers —Jomoro NDC Comm Officer

Patrick Ellonu, Jomoro NDC Communications Officer

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Patrick Ellonu says government's Free Senior High School programme introduced by President Akufo-Addo will mess up the country.

According to him, the policy will add up to the already illiterates and armed robbers the nation have had.

Speaking on Jomoro-based radio Hope FM's 'Morning Dew' on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, the NDC scribe Patrick Ellonu noted that the haste with which the NPP rushed to implement the policy was purely for political expediency.

He indicated that government could have been a bit slow on the policy after it has expanded the infrastructure base.

"Mr Host let me tell you and your listeners that the NPP government is destroying our education system, the way they are implementing this Free SHS programme is not good at, majority of Ghanaians don't know what they are doing, we NDC told them to continue with the progressively Free SHS but they didn't listen to us because of politics and as a result our children can't study all the topics in schools, today you will hear some of our children coming and tomorrow you will see some going to school, which government is this? Today Secondary School is now like tertiary institutions practicing Semester", he bemoaned.

Mr Ellonu continue, "Let me make it clear here that the Free SHS is going to provide a lot of illiterates and armed robbers in the country because teachers can't handle students well because of the huge numbers in classrooms. Teachers are crying to assess our children in school, some can't mark exercises and also homework. Just look at this government can't pay Double Track System teachers, this government does not have a vision at all."

He reaffirmed former President John Mahama's plans of reviewing the Free SHS programme and abolished the Double Track System when elected in 2020.

"We will review the Free SHS in 2021 and abolish the Double Track System because Ghanaians are feed up with the NPP government, what's preventing the NPP government complete the Day SHS blocks former President John Mahama started to abolish the Double Track System, I can't think far at all, President Akufo-Addo has failed in advance and in 2020 we are going to uproot them like cassava and throw them into the sea and bring John Mahama to complete his unfinished businesses", he emphasised.