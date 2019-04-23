Rawlings Touts Chief Imam As A Unifier

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says the National Chief Imam’s wisdom and “strong sense of purpose” have contributed significantly to the country’s peace and stability.

In a tweet Tuesday, the former leader in a glowing tribute said, “Sheikh, you are revered across the religious divide for your good leadership, wisdom and strong sense of purpose."

Mr Rawlings could not hide his admiration for the man who “hardly speak but when you do, it evokes only wisdom” when Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu celebrates his centenary birthday.

“I pray for Allah’s greatest blessings as you chalk one century on this earth...May your life continue to impact positively on Ghanaians,” he added.

His visit to the church has got the world talking with the BBC streaming the video as it debates Ghana’s interreligious tolerance and peaceful co-existence feat.