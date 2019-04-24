Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.04.2019 General News

Police Get 64 Vehicles

Staff Writer
News Police Get 64 Vehicles
APR 24, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

The presentation is in line with President Akufo-Addo's commitment to resourcing the Ghana Police Service to improve on its mobility as well as the operational capabilities of the police.

Presenting the vehicles, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery charged the Service to use the vehicles effectively and also for the intended purpose.

423201934130 swnaqecp5k police31024x580

The vehicles comprise of 20 land cruisers, 25 Toyota Camry salon cars and 19 Toyota Hilux pickups.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

5 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line