Police Get 64 Vehicles

The presentation is in line with President Akufo-Addo's commitment to resourcing the Ghana Police Service to improve on its mobility as well as the operational capabilities of the police.

Presenting the vehicles, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery charged the Service to use the vehicles effectively and also for the intended purpose.

The vehicles comprise of 20 land cruisers, 25 Toyota Camry salon cars and 19 Toyota Hilux pickups.