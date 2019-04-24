Convict, Suspects Escape From Prampram Police Cell

One convict and a number of suspected criminals escaped from police cells at the Prampram Police Station Monday night.

A young man, named only as “Father,” convicted and sentenced to a four-year jail term by the Prampram District Court last week, is one of the jailbreakers.

Sources say his wife is helping police investigators to re-arrest him and hopefully the other suspects.

The exact circumstances of the jailbreak are unknown and police officers of the Prampram Police Station have remained tight-lipped over the escape.

Myjoyonline’s sources say frantic efforts are being made by the police to re-arrest the suspects and the convict.

Father, regarded by community members as a recidivist, was waiting to be transferred to Akuse Prisons following his conviction, but he took matters into his own hands and gave himself undeserved, probably tenuous, freedom.

He was arrested by citizens and handed over to the police after an attempted break-in and robbery.

The police prosecuted him and secured a conviction last week but were yet to transfer him to prison custody.

But Tuesday morning, sources within the Prampram Community reveal the police was found empty as all inmates had absconded.

Divisional Police Commander, ACP Godact Dodzi Hloedzi, repeatedly told Myjoyonline, “I will get back to you,” when asked to confirm the jailbreak.

As if they rehearsed the response to give journalists, the Divisional Crime Officer, named only as Supt. Felicia, also responded, “I will get back to you my brother.”

Some of the residents who played a role in the arrest of Father believe the police are probably hoping to re-arrest the suspects and the convict before answering any questions from the media.

—Myjoyonline