NPP Youth Supports Children's Home In Nkwatia Kwahu

The Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of activities marking the Easter celebration has donated to Bless The Children's Home International at Nkwatia in Kwahu Municipality.

The National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B presented the items to support the wellbeing of the children.

Mr Boakye encouraged them to take the education, health and the welfare of the children at heart.

He advised them to take advantage of the social policy interventions that have been implemented by the NPP such as the Free SHS, the National health insurance, payments of BECE registration for all applicants, including social intervention initiatives in the education sector.

The manager of the home, Rev Jeremiah Yeboah expressed gratitude to the leadership of the NPP Youth Wing for the kind gesture.

The National Youth Organiser was joined by the NPP Eastern Regional Secretary Mr Jeff Konadu, Jerry Osei-Poku, the Regional Youth organizer and Chairmen and Executives of Abetifi and Mpreaso constituency.