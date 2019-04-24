Titus Glover Says Only Akufo-Addo Can Save Ghana

“All leaders, who preceded President Akufo-Addo in the Fourth Republic acknowledged the fact that Education is key and ought to be free, but only Nana Addo had the courage to implement Free SHS.”

“Again, all his predecessors acknowledged that Ghana's biggest economic problem is the lack of manufacturing base, but none had the courage and foresight to initiate the building of the factories, Akufo-Addo has started that through one district, one factory,” Titus Glover said after a clean up exercise in Tema New Town.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover says President Akufo-Addo is the only Ghanaian leader who can save Ghana from the mess created by the previous NDC government.

The Member of Parliament said one of the key signs that Akufo-Addo was a gift from God was the ease with which he ended the Dagbon conflict.

“After 17 years of conflict that defied three Presidents, do you think that it was just by coincidence that Akufo-Addo fixed it after just a year in office? It takes special wisdom and divine selection to solve issues like these.”

According to him, the signs that President Akufo-Addo is Ghana's best leader in the 4th Republic were all over the place for people to see.

He cited also, the passage of the Right to Information Bill into a law under President Akufo-Addo as evidence that Nana was a man of fearless accountability and champion of media freedom.

“I think you in the media can attest to this even better than us politicians – was it not Akufo-Addo who repealed the Criminal Libel Law as Attorney General under Kufuor? That same man today, has overseen the passage of the Right to Information Bill into law!” Titus Glover said.

Citing further, he pointed out that the creation of the six additional Regions fulfilled the long-held dreams of the millions of people who lived in those new regions, to have regions of their own and it took Akufo-Addo to fulfil those dreams.

“I can promise all Ghanaians that what you have seen so far is just a tip of the iceberg, there are many more things that President Akufo-Addo has for this country and by the time he finishes his second term, the salvaging of Ghana from the several years of retrogression will be completed,” Titus Glover said.

Adjei Mensah said the Tema East MP was so resourceful that others wanted to snatch him away.

“Do you know Titus Glover was recently made a development chief in Sankana in the Upper West Region because of his good works?…if you don't know, I am telling you. I have nothing else to say,” a passionate Adjei Mensah said.

The Tema East MP took the opportunity to wish his constituents and all Ghanaians a Happy Easter.

The MP was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a clean up exercise that he organised in Tema New Town and the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The clean-up brought the people together in a self-help move led by their MP to de-silt gutters, sweep the streets and clear bushes in the Constituency.