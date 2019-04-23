NDC Blames Gov't Over Kumasi, Asafo Market Fire Outbreak

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has blamed the Akufo-Addo government over the rampant fire disaster that occurred at Kumasi Central market and Asafo market during the Easter.

For three consecutive nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Asafo market and the Kumasi Central market were on flames.

Asafo Market fire incident occurred on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday night while a similar incident happened at the Kumasi Central market on Friday night.

Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fires which all happened at night.

Surprisingly, it was the third night that Kumasi was witnessing successive market fires on Easter.

In a statement signed by the Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu on behalf of the party, argued that the fire could have been prevented if government was able to commission the newly built Kejetia market by the former President, Mr. John Mahama's administration.

"We believe that, if the newly built Kejetia Market, which was almost complete before December 2016 and scheduled to have been opened for business by midyear 2017 was functional and the construction of the Central Market which is Phase II of the entire project for which funding was long secured by the NDC government had commenced as planned, the Central Market fire could have been averted", the statement explained.

He calls on government as a matter of urgency to commission the Kejetia market immediately to prevent future fire outbreak at the Kumasi Central Market.

"However, It is regrettable to note that, while our mothers and other market operators continue to suffer from perennial market fires, the Akufo Addo led Administration has borrowed over 70billion Ghana Cedis with no market initiated and constructed over the past two years in power in the Ashanti Region. On behalf of the tax payer, the suffering masses and all victims of these market fires, we demand an immediate opening of the Kejetia Market for use to pave way for a speedy construction of the Central Market as planned and started by the John Mahama administration to prevent further pain and agony to the ordinary Ghanaian", the statement opined.

He is asking government to compensate all the fire victims adding that the party leadership will soon visit the victims of these tragic market fires.

"We also request that government provides with alacrity some compensation packages to all victims of the twin fires of Central and Asafo Markets to serve as a seed capital in their bid to bounce back on their feet. The Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of the NDC would in the coming days visit victims of these tragic market fires", he stressed.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS - ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

WE COMMISERATE WITH VICTIMS OF KUMASI CENTRAL MARKET AND ASAFO MARKET FIRES AND IMPLORE GOVERNMENT TO INTERVENE WITH SOME COMPENSATION PACKAGES

The Ashanti Regional chapter of the National Democratic Congress commiserates with all victims whose properties have been razed down by the twin fires of Kumasi Central market and Asafo market over the past few days.

These are very devastating but preventable incidents that denies families of their livelihoods, mothers of the fruits of their toils and sadly shatters the future of some children.

These developments underscore the need for government to invest heavily in the construction of modern markets to avert some of these unfortunate occurrences. It is apparent that most of these infernos occur in old and dilapidated markets that are structurally weak and prone to fires. It was for these reasons that the erstwhile John Mahama led NDC administration invested massively in the construction of markets across the country for which the Ashanti Region benefited greatly, including the Kejetia Market and the under listed markets;

1. Atonsu Market in Kumasi

2. Asawase Market in Kumasi

3. Tafo Market in Kumasi

4. 2 storey 52 stores Market in Bekwai

5. Double- faced lockable stores at Ejura

6. Kunka Market at Obuasi

7. Market stalls at Nkanprom, Odumasi, Akaporiso, Kwabena and Pomposo in the Obuasi Municipality

8. Market stalls at Nsokote in the Adansi North District

9. Market stores at Brofoyedru in the Adansi North District

10. Market stalls at New Edubease

11. Modern Market at Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre District

12. Jubilee Market at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District

13. Market stalls at Asuhyiae in the Ahafo Ano North District

14. Domeabra Market in the Ahafo Ano South District

15. Satellite Market at Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South District

16. Modern Market with stores at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District

17. Market sheds at Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya District

18. Market stores at Anyanso in the Bosome Freho District

19. Market stalls at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District

20. 3 storey lockable stores at Kumawu.

The Obuasi Central Market stalls and meat shop, and the Obogu Market in the Asante Akim South District were also rehabilitated by the John Mahama administration in the Ashanti Region.

We believe that, if the newly built Kejetia Market, which was almost complete before December 2016 and scheduled to have been opened for business by midyear 2017 was functional and the construction of the Central Market which is Phase II of the entire project for which funding was long secured by the NDC government had commenced as planned, the Central Market fire could have been averted.

However, It is regrettable to note that, while our mothers and other market operators continue to suffer from perennial market fires, the Akufo Addo led Administration has borrowed over 70billion Ghana Cedis with no market initiated and constructed over the past two years in power in the Ashanti Region. On behalf of the tax payer, the suffering masses and all victims of these market fires, we demand an immediate opening of the Kejetia Market for use to pave way for a speedy construction of the Central Market as planned and started by the John Mahama administration to prevent further pain and agony to the ordinary Ghanaian.

We also request that government provides with alacrity some compensation packages to all victims of the twin fires of Central and Asafo Markets to serve as a seed capital in their bid to bounce back on their feet. The Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of the NDC would in the coming days visit victims of these tragic market fires.

We wish to assure all Ghanaians that the NDC will continue to offer a credible opposition to the Akufo Addo led NPP administration so they are not shortchanged in the end. We use this opportunity to wish all Ghanaians the very best of the Easter season.

God bless us all.

Kwame Zu

(Ashanti Regional Secretary)