The 30th March 2019 - A remarkable day in the eyes of the GaDangme residing in Hanover, Germany

The 30th March 2019 was a “must watch day” at Kulturtreff Hainholz, Voltmerstrasse 36, 30165 Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany. On this day an ambitious, 21-year-old, Ghanaian young lady in search of adventure in life who belongs to the GaDangme tribe mainly the Ga ethnic group made the Ga folks situating in the northern part of Germany proud in her own way.

Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah is her name. Most people will ask, “What was the 30th March 2019 all about?” This day was the day on which the young lady launched her book “The relevance of the Ga language” in three languages which are Ga, English and German. This book project is something she started in the year 2016 and as such she stands to be the first young Author who has carried out such a task in the history of the Ga residing in Hanover, Germany.

Moving on to dignitaries invited, the event was graced and honored by the Deputy Ambassador from the Ghana Embassy Berlin, Hon. Mr. Dwamena-Yeboah as well as further associations in which the book Author is engaged in. Associations like the Ga-Ada Network e.V., GaDangme Community Hamburg e.V., KAPSONG Culture Association, ADV Nord e.V. and also GaDangme Europe were present.

With her young crew as well as elders on her side, Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah was able to master the programme decently and entertain her visitors to their satisfaction. The book launch was not one of the typical launching known by all.

As this event had the goal of keeping it a good memory in the minds of all visitors, the day included activities such as a Kpanlogo cultural dance from GaDangme women from Hanover and Hamburg who competed against each other in a dance battle.

Furthermore, the day continued with a poet from the Author on how an infant is blessed in the Ga ethnic group during the outdooring ceremony. After all this is done, the visitors were kept warm and inquisitive which made the programme intensified. With Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah dressed in a cultural attire with her Co - M.C. Annie-Kayler Asante on her side who was the speaker for the day, they both read text excerpts from the book “The relevance of the Ga language “.

Getting down to the second reason for the gathering on that day, Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah gave her people another inspiring “shock” by introducing her project she has made plans to work on in Germany and in her motherland Ghana. In Ghana where her focus lies, she targets to donate existential goodies to children and teenagers leaving in rural and abandoned areas of Ghana. In Germany she has made up her mind with her young crew to educate kids and teenagers interested in the African culture, commencing with Ghana as her country of origin.

An auction was invented during the event through which the books were sold. The income made will serve as a start-up for the project in Germany and Ghana.

In an interview, the Author made mention of special people who supported her in her project. Again, she formally says a big thank you to her parents (Mr. & Mrs. Bawah), GaDangme Community Hamburg e.V., especially Mrs. Sarah Naa Adoley Coleman Hoeling (Former GaDangme Europe President), Mrs. Mathilda Naa Dei Hammond, Mr. A.A. Arries Tagoe, the Abongobi Media crew, Mr. Alex Adjei (Current GaDangme Europe President), Mr. James Franklin Tetteh and the Late Mrs. Tina Naa Fenua Mingle for their kind support.

Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah appeals to all for support in any way to help abandoned, needy children and teens in rural areas of Ghana with little donations. This project has the aim to create a better and a solid foundation for the future of the teens and children and also be the key to success for the needy. Come one, come all to help make history.

For further questions kindly follow the Author on Facebook (Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah), Instagram (nbbawah, the_voice_of_nbb_ghana) or contact her via mail [email protected]

