Overcoming Your Low Self-esteem to be Successful

Self-esteem reflects a person`s subjective emotional assessment of their own value. It is a decision that is solely made by an individual as an attitude towards the self. It is about one’s belief in oneself. For example, I am great, I am successful. It is the negative or positive evaluation of the self as in how we feel about ourselves. It is a motivation for one’s self.

Self-esteem is important because it shows us how we view the way we are. It affects the way we are and how we think both positively and negatively. An example is when one is made to believe that he or she cannot do something, the person begins to have negative thoughts towards that particular thing. These thoughts ends up making the individual lose his/her self-respect and self-confidence.

As the saying goes “never be bullied into silence. Never allow others to impose their negative thoughts on you. Harvey Fierstein once said ‘Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself”. I therefore entreat you to be yourself.

Self-esteem can be put into two; high self-esteem and Low self-esteem. High self-esteem is very important, it makes one to respect him or her. High self-esteem is always positive and honest. When someone has a positive self-esteem they are never angry or anxious and can always accept criticism. They have confidence which helps them in decision making. They are not afraid to ask people for help. They accept it when they don’t know something. For one to be independent and successful, attaining a high self-esteem is very important.

One thing that draws people back from attaining success is low self-esteem. Low self-esteem is always negative and dishonest. Mostly, people who have low self-esteem are not confident and sure about what they want in life. An example is a student who is struggling academically without support from teachers and parents, that child may feel stupid and be scared to take risk. They have no way of knowing if others are struggling as well, they often feel like they are the only persons who do not understand. This makes them feel like they cannot be successful.

What people with low self-esteem should believe in is that, they can do whatever they decide to do in life and, they can have it because they can create it. One other way to do away with low self-esteem is to stop holding grudges against people, especially those who criticize them, but rather work out ways to accept criticism and not be intimidated by critics. One will be so much happier if one is able to do this and succeed in whatever they decide to do.

From the afore mentioned, we can say that having a high self-esteem is critical to success. One effective way to build self-esteem is by raising awareness of how we think and by making conscious habits of replacing negative language with positive language when thinking and speaking about ourselves and others. Surrounding oneself with positive messages and with successful happy people are powerful methods for increasing ones sense of self-worth.

We can also raise our self-esteem through the accomplishments we make. When you set a goal and achieve it, it gives you a feeling that you are capable of doing more.

We should never allow setbacks or disappointments to stop us from becoming our best. We should learn the lessons and move forward in life.

Here is a quote from Foster Mc Clellan on personal esteem and self respect: “Trust yourself create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievements.”

Awolugutu Mercy

Level 300 student

St. John Boscos college (Navrongo)

Email: [email protected]