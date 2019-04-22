NDC Elikplim Akurugu Fetes Patrons In Dome Kwabenya Constituency

Leading NDC executive member in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency Hon Elikplim Akurugu last week partied with elders, patrons and members and veterans of the National Democratic Congress in her constituency.

These men and women, he claims, have worked for the party in many ways since 1992 but have not been recognized and relegated to the background.

The leading member who is also aspiring to be Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency said she used to celebrate her birthday by donating to orphanage homes and charities but this time she decided to fete old age in the constituency.

“Do onto others what you wish must be done to you , whether we like it or not old age will catch up with us unless God decides to call you before time”, she said

According to her, before she decided to lead the party in her constituency she visited the whole constituency and all indications show that the old members within her constituency were not happy with the party, considering their contribution to the party.

She emphasised on the fact that the smiles on their faces of the veterans she believes it has paid off since most of the veterans have not seen each other for a long time.

Whiles going round to consult elders of the party, she was also advised by many to do her ground work properly.

According to her, Dome Kwabenya will the tables will turn in favor of the NDC in the constituency in 2020.

Elikplim Akurugu who is enjoying the support of some defected NPP members in the area promised to organise health screening for the aged, especially the Dome-Kwabenya NDC faithfuls whose health conditions are deteriorating.