33 Suspects Arrested Over Kumasi Market Fires

33 suspects have been picked up by the police for questioning in connection with the Kumasi central market fire outbreak.

For three consecutive nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Asafo market and the Kumasi Central market were gutted by fire.

What caused the blaze, which initially began on Friday, is “quite strange,” Antwi acknowledged, but he suspects that outdated equipment could have been a contributing factor.

That of the Asafo Market happened on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday night following a similar incident at the Kumasi Central market on Friday night.