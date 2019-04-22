Asantehene Is a Pillar of Peace And Development – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu 11as a pillar of peace and development in the country.

According to him, the Asante Monarch has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s development and peace since his assumption as the King of the Asante Kingdom.

Speaking at the climax of Asantehene’s 2oth Anniversary simultaneously celebrates the ‘Akwasidaekese’ festival at Manhya Palace, Nana Addo stated that it has been an amazing journey for him so far, with his imprints stamped firmly on many aspects of the life of Asanteman, and, indeed, of our nation, the results of which are evident for us all to see.

“Helping to ensure access to education through the Otumfuo Education Fund, joining the fight against the spread of HIV and AIDS, re-energising the institution of Chieftaincy, and, recently, as Chairperson of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, helping to bring peace, at last, to Dagbon, and to install a new Yaa-Na, are but a few of his many achievements and successes as Asantehene”. He stated.

On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I join all well-wishers in extending warm, hearty congratulations to Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ababio on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his ascension onto the great Golden Stool.

“From my days as his lawyer to those as Leader of the Opposition, he was a source of sound and consistent advice. This has not changed since I became President of the Republic”. Nana Addo recounted.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to bless him with wisdom, good health, long life, and prosperity, and, certainly, another 20 years on the throne and my hope is that our friendship will continue to remain strong”. He added.

Thousands of Ghanaians and foreigners have thronged the capital of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, to mark the 20th anniversary of the installation of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the Asante monarch simultaneously celebrates the ‘Akwasidaekese’ festival, which is marked every five years.

There was a heavy security in Kumasi and at the Manhyia Palace in particular where local and foreign dignitaries have gathered.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo, Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and his wife, Former president John Mahama and many dignitaries attended the event.

Also, over 40 international dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, are expected to attend the event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enthroned on the Golden Stool as the 16th Asantehene on 26 April 1999.

The three-month-long anniversary celebration will end on 12 May 2019 with a golf competition at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

