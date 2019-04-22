Abetifihene Honours Kwahu East DCE

Hon. Isaac Acheampong

Hon Isaac Agyapong was on Sunday, April 21, 2019, honored by Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the Chief of Abetifi and the Adontenhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area for helping transform the area.

The award is in recognition of his dedication and enormous support towards the development of Kwahu Abetifi and Kwahu East as a whole.

In an address at the ceremony, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III commended Hon. Isaac Agyapong for his effort and indicated that he hopes it would motivate him to strive for excellence going forward.

A citation reads;

“We deem it fit to honor one of the illustrious son of this town. Your works as the DCE of the area can attest to many developments that have been carried on in the area. You have over the period involved yourself in almost every developmental projects.

“We consider you to be an epitome of diligence, humility, gentleness, God-fearing and above all caring. We thank God for endowing such a gift like you to Abetifi town.

“For many years, your involvement in most developmental projects in Abetifi has won the hearts of all and sundry. Though you had many tight schedules as a political person, you were readily available for Abetifi issues. Kwahu East will forever remember you for the hard work you have done.

“As we celebrate 2019 Easter and Akwasidae-Kesse, we acknowledge you for your dedicated works. It is our wish that the good Lord bless you with long life and good health."

Receiving the award, Hon. Isaac Agyapong expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Kwahu Abetifi for their support and co-operation throughout his reign as DCE.

He further called on them to continue to pray for God's guidance for a successful reign.