Armah Kofi Buah Ask The Church Of Pentecost To Pray For Him Against Principality And Powers

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

The congregation led by the District Head Pastor of the Aiyinasi The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Eric Anangbla Folie laid hands on Armah Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP in the Western Region and has asked God to protect the lawmaker.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah donated GHC2,000 to The Church of Pentecost, Aiyinasi Zone during the Easter service.

The MP was accompanied by some of his Constituency Executives including the former NDC Deputy Western Regional Youth Organiser, Lawyer Abizi Morkeh, the media among others.

The Aiyinasi Zone held its Easter Convention which was attended by members from six districts namely; Eikwe, Tikobo No 2, Samenye, Aiyinasi, Emmanuel District and Awiebo-Basake being the host.

Many churches in the Ellembelle District on Sunday held church services to remember and celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ after His Crucifixion.

The event which started on Thursday and climaxed on Sunday, was attended by over 2,000 people.

During the presentation at Awiebo Methodist Basic School Park, Hon. Armah Kofi-Buah urged the congregants to be observe the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and live a good live.

Armah Buah said Christ, by his resurrection, has brought Christians new hope for the future.